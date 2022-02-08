€200 instant discount when you sell this 75-inch QLED XL TV

It’s the last day of sales and the Samsung QE75Q83A QLED TV benefits from a very nice promotion of 200 euros, an offer not to be missed if you decide to change your TV.

Samsung QE75Q83A: Impressive picture quality

The Samsung QE75Q83A is a TV with the brand’s QLED technology, which means you get your money’s worth in terms of display quality. It also offers a very large diagonal of 75 inches, i.e. around 190 cm, with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. That’s not all, as the panel also offers a 100Hz refresh rate to improve fluidity in videos, a key feature for gamers. You should also know that it’s also FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which means it syncs with your PC’s graphics card to avoid tearing and frame skipping mid-game.

Always with image quality in mind, Samsung has also integrated Quantum HDR 1500 technology (HDR10+, HDR, HLG), so you have an exceptional contrast ratio with deep blacks and super brightness that makes details appear even more realistic. .

Like all other SmartTVs, you can install your favorite applications for even more content (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, YouTube, Twitch…) and it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and many more Samsung Bixby.

The price should have been 1999 euros, but with the 200 euros instant sale discount it has just gone up to 1799 euros. However, if you want a low price, you must check out this good plan for an Android TV.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.