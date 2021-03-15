E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services market Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly by 2027 | Credence Research

The E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market report presents the comprehensive analysis of key market segments and sub-segments, evolving the E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services market trends and dynamics, changing supply and demand scenarios, Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting, Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive insights, opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs.

Digitalization has become an integral part of everyday life and has revolutionised the way people communicate and retrieve data. Rapid technological advances have led to a continuous streaming of new digital products, an increase in the ownership of electronic products per person and a reduction in the lifespan of electronics such as mobile phones, computers, televisions, etc. This, in turn, has increased the volume of e-waste worldwide. Total e-waste generated globally, which amounted to 5.8 kg per inhabitant in 2014, increased to 6.3 kg per inhabitant in 2017. The trend is expected to continue to generate around 7.0 kilogrammes of e-waste per inhabitant by 2022. The imminent need to manage, recycle and reuse electronic waste will therefore drive market prospects from 2018 to 2026 during the forecast period. In terms of metric tonnes, the following figure shows the total e-waste generated worldwide in 2016 and forecast up to 2021.

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Southeast Asia

The Middle East

Research objectives:-

To study and analyze the E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Top Key players are: Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., Stena Techno World, Umicore S.A., Desco Electronic Recyclers, CRT Recycling Inc., Tectonics Ltd., Cimelia Resource Recovery, MBA Polymers Inc., SIMS Recycling Ltd., and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. among others.

