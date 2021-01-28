E-waste Management Services Market Review and Survey Report Forecast to 2025 (Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread in 2020)

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Global E-waste Management Services Market Research Report 2020-2025 . This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for E-waste Management Services investments from 2020 to 2025. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Global Major Players in E-waste Management Services Market are:

Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa, Environcom England Ltd, and Other.

Market Insights:

E-waste management services is a services for dealing with E-waste.

Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region.

Most important types of E-waste Management Services covered in this report are:

Collection

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-Manufacturing

Material Processing and Recovery

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of E-waste Management Services market covered in this report are:

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Others

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Research Methodology:

The E-waste Management Services Market Report includes estimates of market value (million USD) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the market size of the E-waste Management Services Market and the size of various other sub-markets of the market as a whole.

The key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. Percentage splits and breakdowns are all determined using secondary and validated primary sources.

