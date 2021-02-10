E-Waste Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Tetronics (International) Limited, Boliden Group, GEEP, Umicore, Attero.in, ERI, Adatte E-Waste Management

The research and analysis conducted in E-Waste Management Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and E-Waste Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, E-Waste Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global e-waste management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to advancement and upgradation in the technology and emerging habits of consumers for technology related products.

Market Definition: Global E-Waste Management Market

E-waste refers to the rejected or discarded waste of electronic devices. They can also lead to environmental risks. E-waste management refers to the proper management of electronic waste, whether is properly disposed of or recycled or reused. There are various side effects of toxicity of e-waste like chronic damage to brain, DNA damage, neural damage and also disrupts the endocrine system. The various companies should adopt various techniques like recycling and refurbishing and also inventory management, production process modification.

Market Drivers:

Short lifecycle of electronic products is driving the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about the conservation of environment and health is contributing to the market growth

Surge in the availability of valuable substance in electronic waste is boosting the growth of the market

Stringent regulations and compliances by the government is propelling the market growth

Scarcity of sources of precious metal is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost incurred in recycling due to lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market

Low number of electronic waste collection zone is restricting the growth of the market

Less awareness in developed regions is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global E-Waste Management Market

By Material Type

Rhodium

Selenium

Germanium

Tellurium

Tantalum

Palladium

Gallium

Platinum

Silver

Gold

By Application Type

Disposal

Reuse

Landfill

Incineration

Recycle

By Recycler Type

Glass Recycler

Metal Recycler

Plastic Recycler

Printed Circuit Board Recycler

By Material Recovery

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Source Type

Household Appliances Large Household Appliances Washing Machines Refrigerators Air Conditioners Small Household Appliances

Entertainment and Consumer Electronics Televisions Others

IT and Telecommunication Computers Phones Others

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Hera Group made an acquisition of Serravalle Pistoiese landfill and associated liquid waste treatment plant to increase the market of the company. This acquisition will focus on treating the industrial waste. It will also expand the opportunities for companies in the market

In April 2019, Waste Management Inc. Subsidiary will acquire advance disposal services Inc. The acquisition will enable the expansion of waste management market by delivering the exceptional access to sustainable waste management and recycling services. This acquisition will help to grow the assets of the company which will lead them to serve more global customers

Competitive Analysis

Global e-waste management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of e-waste management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global e-waste management market are Tetronics (International) Limited, Boliden Group, GEEP, Umicore, Attero.in, ERI, Adatte E-Waste Management, TRADEBE, Aqua Metals Inc., Aurubis, Call2Recycle Inc., CIMELIA RESOURCE RECOVERY PTE LTD., COM2 Recycling Solutions, Ecomation Oy, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD., RSR Corporation, Waste Management Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions Inc., MRI e-cycle solutions and LifeSpan International Inc. among others.

The E-Waste Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to E-Waste Management market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of E-Waste Management market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new E-Waste Management market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for E-Waste Management. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

