E-Waste Management Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Tetronics (International) Limited, Boliden Group, GEEP, Umicore, Attero.in, ERI, Adatte E-Waste Management

Global e-waste management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to advancement and upgradation in the technology and emerging habits of consumers for technology related products.
Market Definition: Global E-Waste Management Market
E-waste refers to the rejected or discarded waste of electronic devices. They can also lead to environmental risks. E-waste management refers to the proper management of electronic waste, whether is properly disposed of or recycled or reused. There are various side effects of toxicity of e-waste like chronic damage to brain, DNA damage, neural damage and also disrupts the endocrine system. The various companies should adopt various techniques like recycling and refurbishing and also inventory management, production process modification.
Market Drivers:
- Short lifecycle of electronic products is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing awareness about the conservation of environment and health is contributing to the market growth
- Surge in the availability of valuable substance in electronic waste is boosting the growth of the market
- Stringent regulations and compliances by the government is propelling the market growth
- Scarcity of sources of precious metal is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High cost incurred in recycling due to lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market
- Low number of electronic waste collection zone is restricting the growth of the market
- Less awareness in developed regions is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global E-Waste Management Market
By Material Type
- Rhodium
- Selenium
- Germanium
- Tellurium
- Tantalum
- Palladium
- Gallium
- Platinum
- Silver
- Gold
By Application Type
- Disposal
- Reuse
- Landfill
- Incineration
- Recycle
By Recycler Type
- Glass Recycler
- Metal Recycler
- Plastic Recycler
- Printed Circuit Board Recycler
By Material Recovery
- Metal
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
By Source Type
- Household Appliances
- Large Household Appliances
- Washing Machines
- Refrigerators
- Air Conditioners
- Small Household Appliances
- Large Household Appliances
- Entertainment and Consumer Electronics
- Televisions
- Others
- IT and Telecommunication
- Computers
- Phones
- Others
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Hera Group made an acquisition of Serravalle Pistoiese landfill and associated liquid waste treatment plant to increase the market of the company. This acquisition will focus on treating the industrial waste. It will also expand the opportunities for companies in the market
- In April 2019, Waste Management Inc. Subsidiary will acquire advance disposal services Inc. The acquisition will enable the expansion of waste management market by delivering the exceptional access to sustainable waste management and recycling services. This acquisition will help to grow the assets of the company which will lead them to serve more global customers
Competitive Analysis
Global e-waste management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of e-waste management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global e-waste management market are Tetronics (International) Limited, Boliden Group, GEEP, Umicore, Attero.in, ERI, Adatte E-Waste Management, TRADEBE, Aqua Metals Inc., Aurubis, Call2Recycle Inc., CIMELIA RESOURCE RECOVERY PTE LTD., COM2 Recycling Solutions, Ecomation Oy, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, ENIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD., RSR Corporation, Waste Management Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions Inc., MRI e-cycle solutions and LifeSpan International Inc. among others.
The E-Waste Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to E-Waste Management market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of E-Waste Management market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new E-Waste Management market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for E-Waste Management. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
