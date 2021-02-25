E-waste Disposal Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the E-waste Disposal market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of E-waste Disposal market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for E-waste Disposal investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global E-waste Disposal Market:

Sims Recycling Solutions, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Kuusakoski, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Umicore, Electrocycling, Gem, Veolia, Stena Metall Group, E-Parisaraa, Sage, environCom, URT, Dongjiang, GEEP, Dynamic Recycling, Cimelia

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Disposal market will register a 10.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13920 million by 2025, from $ 9203.5 million in 2019.

Market Overview

E-waste Disposal industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Market Insights

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly only account for small number of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The E-waste Disposal market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global E-waste Disposal Market based on Types are:

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Based on Application, the Global E-waste Disposal Market is Segmented into:

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

Regions are covered By E-waste Disposal Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

