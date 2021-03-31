E-wallet Market to Witness Heightened Revenue of USD 2,100 billion with Top Key Players Apple, Google, PayPal Holdings, Visa, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Samsung Electronics

The global E-wallet Market is expected to grow at CAGR of +15% and estimated to reach market size of approximately USD 2,100 billion by the end of forecast period 2021-2028.

E-wallet is a type of electronic card which is used for transactions made online through a computer or a smartphone. Its utility is same as a credit or debit card. An E-wallet needs to be linked with the individual’s bank account to make payments. With the emergence of e-commerce and online purchases, the procedure required for the payment system is also changing, forcing it to go digital due to which users migrated from cash payments to plastic card payments and now to contactless payments.

Top Key Players:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Citrus Payment Solutions (India), Google, Inc. (U.S.), MasterCard (U.S.), Oxigen Services India Pvt. Ltd (India), PayPal Holdings (USA), Samsung Electronics Inc. (South Korea), and Visa (USA) as the key vendors in the global E-wallet market.

Geographically, the regional analysis of E-wallet Market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia pacific, Japan, China, and India are moving towards cashless countries. There is the high growth opportunity for e-wallet due to increased adoption of the smartphone in this region.

E-wallet Market by Type:

Closed e-wallets

Semi closed e-wallets

Open e-wallets

E-wallet Market by Application:

Retail

Transportation

Entertainment

Banking

The market has turned out to be highly competitive therefore the marketers are increasingly indulging in strategic merger and acquisition activities to upsurge their product quality and reduce their manufacturing costs. Such collaborative activities form one of the major business tactics adopted by the players.

