E.U. Border Agency Considers Pulling Out of Greece Over Migrant Abuses

The human rights chief on the European Union’s border company stated final week that it might droop operations in Greece over persistent rights abuses in opposition to migrants, doubtlessly pulling out dozens of border guards, vessels and plane from a key gateway into Europe.

The evaluation, which was additionally made in an inner report obtained by The New York Instances, got here days after one of many decade’s most devastating migrant shipwrecks within the Mediterranean, a case that was not lined within the E.U. report as a result of it was so latest.

That catastrophe has raised new questions concerning the conduct of the Greek authorities, together with whether or not they did sufficient to assist the boat whereas it was in misery.

The report by the E.U. official, Jonas Grimheden, provides much more stress on Greece over its migrant insurance policies. Mr. Grimheden cited the company’s inner guidelines and several other circumstances illustrating what he known as the Greek authorities’ wrongful therapy of asylum seekers and migrants.