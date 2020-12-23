E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends | Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle industry. E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Electric scooters and motorcycles are plug in electric vehicles which usually have to two or three wheels. They use need battery to run and the electricity is usually stored on board in rechargeable battery. They have the ability to cover distance from below 75 miles to more than 100 miles. These electric vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and are rechargeable in nature. They are cost effective because they don’t run on fuel or petrol. The increasing demand for environment friendly ride is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, H-D, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Avan Motors India, Čezeta, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, GOVECS AG, Gogoro Inc., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Emflux Motors and others.

Points Covered in the Report Impact of Covid-19 in E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market most. The data analysis present in the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle business.

Segmentation: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

By Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

By Distance Covered

Below 75 Miles

75–100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

By Vehicle Type

E-Scooter/Moped

E-Motorcycle

By Voltage Type

36V

48V

60V

72V

By Technology Type

Plug- In

Battery

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content: E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Report

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Market Overview Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

How Does this E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Insights Help?

E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market” and its commercial landscape

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market opportunity?

How E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

