E-Readers Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
The global E-Readers market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
This report researches the worldwide E-Readers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global E-Readers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. Any device that can display text on a screen may act as an e-reader, but specialized e-reader designs may optimize portability, readability (especially in sunlight), and battery life for this purpose. A single e-reader is capable of holding the digital equivalent of hundreds of printed texts with no added bulk or measurable mass. Fuelled by high demand from the U.S., North America is expected to emerge as a key regional market. Increasing sales in China and growing popularity in India is expected to play a pivotal role in Asia Pacific shaping up as a lucrative market.
Key global participants in the E-Readers market include:
Hanvon
PocketBook
Kobo(Rakuten)
Barnes&Noble
Ematic
Tolino
DistriRead(ICARUS)
Onyx
Bookeen
Aluratek
Ectaco
Amazon
Application Outline:
Education
Home Use
Commercial
By type
E-ink eReader
TFT-LCD eReader
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of E-Readers Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of E-Readers Market by Types
4 Segmentation of E-Readers Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of E-Readers Market in Major Countries
7 North America E-Readers Landscape Analysis
8 Europe E-Readers Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific E-Readers Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa E-Readers Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
E-Readers Market Intended Audience:
– E-Readers manufacturers
– E-Readers traders, distributors, and suppliers
– E-Readers industry associations
– Product managers, E-Readers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：
What are market dynamics of E-Readers market? What are challenges and opportunities?
Who are the global key players in this E-Readers market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?
What was global market status of E-Readers market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of E-Readers market?
What is current market status of E-Readers market growth? What’s market analysis of E-Readers market by taking applications and types in consideration?
What is E-Readers market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?
What is economic impact on E-Readers market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?
What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for E-Readers market?
