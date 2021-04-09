E-Prescribing Market Outlook, Key Players, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

The report on the “E-Prescribing Market” covers the current status of the market including Open Banking market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R and D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics.

E-prescribing also helps to improve healthcare quality and patient safety by minimizing medication inaccuracies and checking for drug interactions and make care more accessible by facilitating providers to electronically request prescription refills. Increasing emphasis on the reduction of fraud & abuse of controlled substances, growing government initiatives and incentives programs to digitalize healthcare systems, and the need to curtail surging healthcare costs are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Request a sample Report:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2496593/?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=SK

Global E-Prescribing Market is valued approximately USD 782.33 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Top Key Players Covered in This Report:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Brief Segmentation of Global E-Prescribing Market:

By Product:

Solutions

Services

By Delivery Mode:

Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

By End-User:

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Pharmacies

By Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis provides a different assessment of the factors supporting these regions, the favorable regulatory policies and the impact of the policy framework. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The scope of the Global E-Prescribing Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment and Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Finally, all aspects of the Global E-Prescribing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its prospects.

Major points to purchase this report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the E-Prescribing market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. E-Prescribing Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. E-Prescribing Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. E-Prescribing Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. E-Prescribing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global E-Prescribing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global E-Prescribing Market Dynamics

3.1. E-Prescribing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global E-Prescribing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

For Full TOC and More Details On this Report:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-e-prescribing-market-size-research?utm_source=mccourier.com&utm_medium=SK

About Us

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC,

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: www.marketstudyreport.com/blog