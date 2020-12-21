E-Prescribing Market New Business Experts Ideas By Allscripts, eClinicalWorks, General Electric Company, athenahealth, Practice Fusion, NewCrop

E-Prescribing is known as a process of electronically producing and sending prescription order. This helps the physicians and other medical practitioners to send an electronic prescription directly to a pharmacy store. This technology improves the accuracy and enhances patient safety and quality of care. Since the prescription is electronically generated, the chances of confusion due to handwriting can be reduced and can be easily interpreted by the pharmacist.

Need to reduce the healthcare expenses along with the focus towards reducing the errors associated in the medication are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the need for electronic healthcare records are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Allscripts, eClinicalWorks, General Electric Company, athenahealth, Inc., Henry Schein, Daw Systems, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Surescripts, NewCrop, LLC, and Change Healthcare among others

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market in the coming years. Factors such as, advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive adoption of electronic prescription systems is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America. The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate in the coming years, due to the involvement of digitalization in healthcare practices by the players in the region. Hospitals in China and Japan are focusing towards adopting electronic systems for maintaining the patients’ records, which can prove to be a major factor promoting the growth of market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

The E-Prescribing market is segmented based on components such as, services, software and system. The segment of services is further categorized as network services, implementation services, support & maintenance services, and training & education services. The system segment is further classified as, standalone system and integrated system. The market is segmented based on delivery mode as, web based, cloud based and on premise. Based on end users, the market is categorized as, hospitals, pharmacies and office based physicians.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-Prescribing market based on component, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Prescribing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 E-Prescribing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 E-Prescribing Market – By Component

3.2.2 E-Prescribing Market – By Delivery Mode

3.2.3 E-Prescribing Market – By End User

3.2.4 E-Prescribing Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 E-Prescribing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

