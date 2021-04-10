E-Prescribing Market Heightened US$6 Bn by 2028| Cerner, Epic, Health Fusion, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Aprima Medical Software

E-Prescribing Market is projected at US$6 Billion at CAGR of +24% by 2028.

E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

Electronic prescribing (e-prescribing) is an important part of the nation’s push to enhance the safety and quality of the prescribing process. Results of this research study suggest that e-prescribing reduces prescribing errors, increases efficiency, and helps to save on healthcare costs.

Advantages of e-prescribing are Increase patient convenience and medication compliance. Improved formulary adherence permits lower cost drug substitutions. Reduced costs-increases first fill medication adherence by 10%, savings from non-adherence.

e-Prescribing is driven by software which is used to electronically send a prescription to a pharmacy. When a patient is seen by a prescriber, the prescriber can use their e-Prescribing (eRx) software from a computer or handheld device to write and send a prescription.

The E-Prescribing Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

Cerner; Epic; Health Fusion; Inc.; eClinicalWorks; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions; Inc.; Aprima Medical Software

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the E-Prescribing Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. E-Prescribing market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

By Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

By Services

Support

Implementation

Training

Network

By Delivery Mode Outlook

Web/Cloud Based

On Premise

By End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy

By Usage Methods Outlook

Handheld

Computer based Devices

By Substances Outlook

Controlled Substances

Non-controlled Substances

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. E-Prescribing is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the E-Prescribing opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of E-Prescribing over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of E-Prescribing

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

