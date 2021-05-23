E-Prescribing Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global E-Prescribing market is forecast to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. E-Prescription is gaining traction with the growing adoption of the latest technology in the healthcare sector. It offers an extensive range of applications and provides a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and complete privacy of the patient information.

Increasing support from the government is propelling the demand for the market product. The need to reduce medication errors is a major driving factor. However, e-prescribing systems are facing limitations due to the high initial cost and high risk associated with the security and privacy of patient’s data. Developing nations are expected to encounter roadblocks, which includes low availability of high-speed internet connection, and inadequate IT expertise. The fund needed to be allocated to this market is also quite low in emerging nations.

The E-Prescribing market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global E-Prescribing market. The global E-Prescribing market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the E-Prescribing Market and profiled in the report are:

Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Relayhealth Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC. Henry Schein, Inc., and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global E-Prescribing market on the basis of product, type, delivery mode, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution Integrated Solutions Standalone Solutions

Services Support and Maintenance Services Implementation Services Network Services Training and Education Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handheld Device

Computer-Based Devices

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Web and Cloud-based Solutions

On-premises Solutions

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Office-Based Physicians

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the E-Prescribing market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the E-Prescribing industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

