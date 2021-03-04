E-prescribing Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., eClinicalWorks, eMDs

Global E-prescribing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The Global E-prescribing Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The E-prescribing Market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 18.8% over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Veradigm (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc), and eMDs, Inc and others.

Key Market Trends

Stand-alone E-prescribing System Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the E-prescribing Market

– The stand-alone e-prescribing system is an independent single entity system used for e-prescribing drugs to patients.

– This system runs on software that acts a single mode, through which doctors or physician prescribe drugs to patients on an electronic platform.

– Stand-alone e-prescribing applications are cheaper and easier to install than integrated systems. However, stand-alone applications may not have all of the functionality you will find in an e-prescribing module that is linked to an EMR.

– Stand-alone applications may require the double entry of any clinical data. This requires additional work and risks of additional errors increases, thus slowing down the entire process.

– Applications of the stand-alone systems are slowly being phased out from the healthcare IT sector as they are being replaced by integrated ones, which are more efficient and effective.

– According to the Cittadinanzattiva survey report, in Italy about 57.5% of malpractice was caused by presumed mistakes during treatments in 2017.

– The stand-alone system does not hold historical data of the patient and hence, sometimes follow up prescription may not be appropriate.

Key Highlights of the Report

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global E-prescribing industry, segmented by type, end-use, and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic, and regulatory factors driving growth in the E-prescribing to 2026.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global E-prescribing Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

