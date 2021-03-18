e-Pharma Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2027

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled “Global e-Pharma Market 2021” By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

E-Pharma market is a way of transaction between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. E-pharma market is one of the recent innovations that has emerged as a most convenient way to order medicines. Broadly, there are 3 types of e-pharma exist in the market which are: Organized e-pharmacy, Non-organized e-pharmacy and illegal international trade through e-pharmacy. E-Pharmacy is beneficial to common people in many ways by providing: Consumer convenience, Consumer access, Consumer education, Data records, Medicine authenticity.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

e-Pharma Market Segmentation:

By Type Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legitimate Internet Pharmacy Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application Hospitals Personal use Government research



e-Pharma Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and e-Pharma Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

Influence Highlights Of The e-Pharma Market Report:

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the e-Pharma market.

e-Pharma market current developments and significant occasions.

A deep study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

Conclusive study about the improvement plot of the market for approaching years.

Top to the bottom approach of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Global e-Pharma market.

Impact of COVID-19 as well as how the market is functioning post-COVID-19.

Representation of regional analysis along with country level data.

An estimation of the entire market along with data to showcase how exactly the e-Pharmamarket is changing.

