e-Pharma Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted with brief review Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie , Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer, Walmart, Walgreen Co

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

The report emphasis on the Top Manufacturers in the world e-Pharma market

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AbbVie Inc

Aurobindo Pharma

Pfizer Inc

Walmart Inc

Walgreen Co

Express Scripts Holding Company

The Kroger Co

L Rowland & Co

DocMorris

Giant Eagle, Inc.

e-Pharma Market Segmentation:

By Type Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legitimate Internet Pharmacy Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application Hospitals Personal use Government research



E-Pharma market is a way of transaction between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. E-pharma market is one of the recent innovations that has emerged as a most convenient way to order medicines. Broadly, there are 3 types of e-pharma exist in the market which are: Organized e-pharmacy, Non-organized e-pharmacy and illegal international trade through e-pharmacy. E-Pharmacy is beneficial to common people in many ways by providing: Consumer convenience, Consumer access, Consumer education, Data records, Medicine authenticity.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

e-Pharma Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa): Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

Global e-Pharma market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-Pharma for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

e-Pharma Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

