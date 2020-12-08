e-Pharma Market 2020-2026 Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright | Leading Players – Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc.

In e-Pharma Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. e-Pharma Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global e-Pharma Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global e-Pharma Market

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Market Definition: Global e-Pharma Market

E-Pharma market is a way of transaction between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. E-pharma market is one of the recent innovations that has emerged as a most convenient way to order medicines. Broadly, there are 3 types of e-pharma exist in the market which are: Organized e-pharmacy, Non-organized e-pharmacy and illegal international trade through e-pharmacy. E-Pharmacy is beneficial to common people in many ways by providing: Consumer convenience, Consumer access, Consumer education, Data records, Medicine authenticity.

Segmentation: Global e-Pharma Market

e-Pharma Market : By Type

Pharmacy Benefit Manager

Legitimate Internet Pharmacy

Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

e-Pharma Market : By Application

Hospitals

Personal use

Government research





e-Pharma Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

e-Pharma Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

e-Pharma Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global e-Pharma market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

