E-Passport Market 2020 Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, New Trends, Top Key Players, Demand, Dynamics And Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

E-Passport Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023″, the global e-passport market was valued at $11,752 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $57,061 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the radio frequency identification (RFID) segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the e-passport market.

Technological advancement of verification means to detect identity frauds, presence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and rise in the number of people traveling to cross-border destinations drive the global e-passport market growth. However, high costs associated with initial deployment and replacement hampers this growth to a certain extent.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) dominated the global e-passport market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of RFID technology. Furthermore, biometric technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in need for enhanced security systems.

The global e-passport market was dominated by the leisure travel segment in 2016, and it is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the business travel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to economic development in developing countries such as China and India.

E-Passport Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the e-passport market that are profiled in the report include Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global E-Passport Market:

E-Passport Market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2021-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new products.

However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of products in certain locations.

E-Passport Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global E-Passport Market. Key segments analyzed in the research by technology, application, and geography and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

E-Passport Market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the E-Passport Market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the E-Passport Market.

The E-Passport Market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

