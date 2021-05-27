E-Liquid Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, E-Liquid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026. The global E-liquid market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

E-liquid is a fluid filled in electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as vape pens and e-cigarettes, to generate vapor. The battery in these devices provides energy to heat the e-liquid, which turns it into a smooth vapor upon inhalation. E-liquids are available in both nicotine and non-nicotine variants with additional ingredients, such as propylene glycol (PG), water, vegetable glycerin (VG), and flavoring chemicals. These liquids can be formulated with different nicotine levels depending on consumer preferences.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-liquid-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising adoption of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking is primarily driving the global e-liquid market as they generate less tar and carbon monoxide (CO). Moreover, increasing usage of e-cigarettes by the young demographic is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the availability of new flavors in e-liquids, such as blueberry and menthol, is expanding the acceptability of e-cigarettes amongst non-smokers, which is catalyzing the market growth further. Besides this, awareness campaigns by governments of several nations to curb the consumption of tobacco are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Flavor:

Menthol and Mint

Tobacco

Dessert

Fruits and Nuts

Chocolate

Others

Breakup by Base Type:

PG (Propylene Glycol)

VG (Vegetable Glycerin)

PG and VG

Breakup by Type:

Pre-Filled

Bottled

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Black Note Inc.

Breazy Inc.

Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC

e-Liquid Factory

Mig Vapor LLC

Molecule Labs Inc.

Mt Baker Vapor LLC

Nicopure Labs LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Turning Point Brands Inc. and ZampleBox LLC.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-liquid-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Reports

Alternative Data Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alternative-data-market

Specialty Medical Chairs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-medical-chairs-market

Affective Computing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/affective-computing-market

Eye Health Supplements Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-health-supplements-market

Version Control Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/version-control-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800