E-liquid Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global E-liquid Market is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. E-liquid is made up of Propylene Glycol (PG), water, flavorings, Vegetable Glycerin (VG) and nicotine. This e-liquid comes in tanks as well as small bottle used with Open System e-cigarette devices which can only be refilled with bottled e-liquid. It is far cheaper and less harmful than smoking tobacco. The increasing adoption of safer alternatives to smoking across the globe along with rising health awareness among people regarding smoking tobacco are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Whereas, stringent government regulations imposed on the use of e-liquids is the major factor restraining the growth of global E-liquid market during the forecast period. For instance: in September 2019, the U.S. government banned flavored e-cigarettes to combat a significant rise in the number of teen vaping. Also, the government banned on selling dessert, fruit, and mint-flavored products in the U.S. Moreover, the US banned companies in suspended the sale of non-tobacco flavors in the country. Similarly, in November 2019, JUUL Labs, Inc. suspended sales of its non-menthol based and non-tobacco flavors in the United States.

The regional analysis of global E-liquid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of key vendors such as JUUL Labs, Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Turning Point Brands, Inc.; and Nicquid in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing number of lung cancer cases owing to the growing consumption of tobacco smoking as well as high taxes levied on traditional cigarettes in Japan are encouraging the growth of the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Black Note, Inc.

Breazy

BSMW Ltd.

Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC

eLiquid Factory

Mig Vapor LLC

Molecule Labs, Inc.

Nicopure Labs LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pre-filled

Bottled

By Flavors Size:

Menthol

Tobacco

Dessert

Fruits & Nuts

Chocolate

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Retail Store

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global E-liquid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors