E-Learning Services Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Kineo, Allen Communication, Cegos, GP Strategies, Skillsoft

The Global E-Learning Services Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the E-Learning Services market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend E-Learning Services data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-Learning Services market will register a 8.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 237770 million by 2025, from $ 171920 million in 2019.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global E-Learning Services Market: Kineo, Allen Communication, Cegos, GP Strategies, Skillsoft, Pearson and Others.

Industry News:

India’s 4G device base surpassed 607 million units in 2020; 5G base at 2 million: Nokia

India’s 4G device base surpassed 607 million units in 2020, reaching a penetration level of 77%, consequently the number of VoLTE devices grew to 563 million in the same year, a new report revealed on Thursday.

On the other hand, despite the unavailability of the latest 5G technology in the country, the number of active 5G devices stood at 2 million, according to Nokia Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index (MBIT) 2021.

“A double-digit growth is expected in 2021 for the smartphone industry as people embrace hybrid work models, e-learning, and consume content over OTT platforms,” the report noted.

However, about 100 million subscribers having LTE capable devices are still on 2G/3G services.

At the same time, the data traffic grew 36% on-year primarily due to the rise in 4G data consumption as 4G subscribers surpassed 700 million mark, with an addition of 100 million of new subscribers during the year.

4G alone constituted nearly 99% of the total data traffic consumed across the country and the average monthly data usage per user reached 13.5GB in December 2020, growing 20% on-year as mobile video consumption increased.

“The launch of low-cost 4G smartphones will provide the necessary headroom for data growth with a significant number of 2G/3G subscribers potentially upgrading to a 4G smartphone,” it added.

This report segments the Global E-Learning Services Market on the basis of Types are:

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global E-Learning Services Market is segmented into:

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

Government

Vocational

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

