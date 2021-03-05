E-learning Market Expected to Reach USD 292.33 Billion by 2025

The latest research report on E-learning Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

E-learning Market is valued at USD 183.24 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 292.33 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period

The increasing technology-enabled teaching & training, penetration of mobile-based learning’s and rising the necessity of virtual classrooms are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global E-learning Market.

Scope of The Report:

It is an online learning program used to update conventional teaching in the classroom. E-learning systems allow interaction with professors, trainers, and students through virtual classrooms and easy communication. E-learning technology schools are well ahead of those that still have a conventional approach to learning. Training programs that are administered by multinational companies (MNCs) mainly for professionals around the globe are enabled through e-learning. It has proven to be the best way in the corporate world to render knowledge. It helps employees to gain important skills with the benefit of accessing content online at their desired time and place. It has become a powerful tool in the corporate sector as many companies conduct training programs for professionals around the world. It describes the cognitive science principles of effective multimedia learning using electronic educational technology.

Global E-learning Market report is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, learning mode, type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon delivery mode, E-learning market is classified into packaged content, SaaS/LMS and others. Based upon learning mode, the market is classified into self-paced and instructor-led. Based upon type, E-learning market is classified into training and testing. Based upon end-user, the market is classified into K-12, higher education, corporates, government and vocational.

Top 10 E-learning Companies

The major players in the global e-learning market are,

Aptara

Coursera

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Educomp

edX

English Attack

Estacio

Instructure

Kroton

Latitude CG

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Since the e-learning systems are requiring a lot of resources for the hardware and software, the e-learning which is cloud based has been providing a lot of reductions in the costs of the operations and allows the users for having an exposure to a lot of content through the internet and eliminating the need for the downloading an installing a particular requirement for the applications. The global e-learning market has been seeing a good amount of growth in the recent years and is further expected to see a good amount of growth in the coming years.

To give an example of e-learning, Duolingo is a platform for free learning which is educating the users on a lot of the languages such as French, German and a lot of the other languages and is not needing any of the specialized hardware for its use. The learning of games in the ones and the televisions is combining the education and entertainment for the age group that is younger. These are the factors which are expected to impact the market size positively.

The segment of the learning management system technology is expected to witness a higher adoption in the sectors of academics and corporates for the reduction of the training expenses and offer the learning modules or integrated training for the students or employees. The e-learning software is helping the businesses in administration, documentation as well as recording of the performance of the employees or their scores. In terms of the content delivery, the LMS form of the global e-learning market has also been handling the registering courses, course administration and the analysis of the skill gap. The tools have been witnessing an increase in the applications in a lot of the scenarios like the financial services, compliance training and the online assessment.

Global E-learning Market Dynamics–

Increasing internet penetration, growing use of AR and VR in learning and the increasing trend of going mobile and going social are some of the major factors driving the growth of global E-learning market. According to the virtual reality statistics report, in 2016, only 28% of the general public was aware of virtual reality devices, demonstrating the industry’s potential for growth. Awareness of virtual reality devices rose to 51% in 2017. Additionally, the increasing trend to invest in e-learning subscriptions and online courses is also expected to foster the growth of global e-learning market. According to the Astonishing E-Learning Statistics, in 2017, approximately 77% of U.S. corporations used online learning, but 98% planned to incorporate it in their program by 2020. However, limited awareness regarding digital technology in rural areas may hamper the market growth. In addition, implementing good E-learning according to individual needs is also difficult. In spite of that, the increasing technological advancements in this field can provide potential revenue opportunities for e-learning vendors.

Global E-learning Market Regional Analysis–

North America and Europe are expected to capture a significant share of the global e-learning market with the potential rate due to its increasing demand from healthcare sector in this region. According to the recent healthcare statistics report, Healthcare takes more than 10% of the GDP of most developed countries. In detail, for the U.S. this figure will be close to 18% by the end of 2019. This isn’t surprising the healthcare sector is the US’s largest employer. Incidentally, the U.S. spends substantially additional than the domain’s average on healthcare.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising penetration of internet and mobile learning in this region. According to the findings of the 2015, Asia-Pacific Skill soft survey, 72 percent of the participants reported increased engagement with mobile learning.

Rise In Technology Enabled Training Driving The Global E-Learning Market

The rise of the adoption in the market of teaching which is technology enabled as well as the training techniques has been growing the e-learning 2016 market. A few of the major technologies which have been coming up include the devices of VR and AR, Big Data, Machine learning as well as the wearable devices. These are the technologies which are allowing a lot of the businesses along with institutions for sharing and delivering the content which is education based in manner that is interactive and innovative. Recently, the cloud computing has been seeing a growth in the prominence and has been expected to replace the conventional systems in the timespan of the forecasts.

A lot of the service providers have been offering the e-learning platforms for the students for helping them access the study materials through the internet and attend a lot of the chats and classrooms with any of the course specialists for clearing the queries related to a lot of the subjects or topics. The increase of the effectiveness for the programs with PPTs, animated clips and videos as well as the images has been a major factor which is driving the growth of the global e-learning market.

Latin America To See Maximum Growth In The Global E-Learning Market

The e-learning market of Latin America has been expected to grow at a good level in the next few years because of the development in the educational institutions for the lifting up of the levels of literacy in the region. In the markets of Mexico, Brazil and Argentina the government bodies have been heavily investing in the development of the educational platforms.

Key Market Segments:

by Type: Packaged Content, SaaS/LMS, Others

by Type: Self-paced, Instructor-led

by Type: Training, Testing

by End-user: K-12, Higher Education, Corporates, Government, Vocational

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

E-learning market report covers prominent players are Aptara, Coursera, Desire2Learn, Docebo, Educomp, edX, English Attack, Estacio, Instructure, Kroton, Latitude CG, LinkedIn (Microsoft), Litmos, Macmillan Education, McGraw-Hill eLearning Group, Open English, Simplilearn, Skillsoft, SweetRush, Telefonica, Think and Learn (BYJU’s), UpGrad, LeQuest, FutureLearn, Learn2Play, Chegg, Bright Little Labs, 360Learning, Aula Education, WhiteHat Security, Blinkist, Aveti Learning, Age of Learning, Learnetic, eLearn Australia, Veduca and others.

