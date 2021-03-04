E-Invoicing Market Worth to Reach USD 24, 726 Million By 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the E-Invoicing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the E-Invoicing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the E-Invoicing market on a global level.

According to the report, the global E-Invoicing market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 4,633 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 24, 726 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 20.4 % between 2019 and 2027.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the E-Invoicing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the E-Invoicing market by segmenting the market based on type, end-users, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Large-scale utilization of web in small, medium, and large-sized firms to create web invoicing as well as online forms for the purpose of entering the invoice data online will proliferate the market demand. Apparently, the rise in the acceptance of e-invoicing across countries like Mexico, Chile, and Brazil due to supportive government initiatives will impel the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. In terms of end-users, the industry is divided into Energy, FMCG, E-Commerce, Finance, Express Service, and Others.

Top Market Players

Some of the major players in the business include YAT Software, Araize, Inc., Tipalti Solutions Ltd., Freshbooks, KashFlow Software, Zervant, Mercury Systems, Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Zoho, Intuit, IPayables, Xero, FinancialForce, SAP, Acclivity Group LLC, Norming Software, Brightpearl, Sage, and PaySimple.

Global E-Invoicing : Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

