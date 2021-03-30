E-invoicing Market 2021- New Global Opportunity and Showing Huge Growth (16.2%) in Future by 2027

The market for e-invoicing is growing with the rising adoption these solutions in business-to-business, business-to-customer, and business-to-government operations, among others. E-invoicing exclusively refers to the electronic invoice exchange between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-invoicing differently on the basis of the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in their territories. For the scope of this study, electronic invoices are defined as formal invoices with more than seven mandatory fields with the supplier and buyer authentication. Various models that are followed for the exchange of e-invoices across industries include direct supplier model, direct buyer model, SaaS/PaaS model, network model, four corner model, multi-cloud model, and hybrid cloud model. Organizations across the world either exchange e-invoices directly with their customers or use third-party service providers. The growing trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements is boosting the transition from manual paper-based invoices to electronic invoices globally, which, in turn, is supporting the growth of the e-invoicing market.

E-invoicing Industry 2021-2027 report explores detailed research updates and information related to market demand, growth, revenue and opportunities in the global E-invoicing Market. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Global E-invoicing Market Study

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the E-invoicing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

The Sage Group Plc

Tradeshift

Transcepta LLC

…

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the E-invoicing market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the E-invoicing market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the E-invoicing market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the E-invoicing market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology E-Invoicing Market Landscape E-Invoicing –Market Dynamics E-Invoicing Market – Global Analysis E-Invoicing Market Analysis – By Deployment Model E-Invoicing Market Analysis – By End-User E-Invoicing Market – Geographic Analysis E-Invoicing Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profiles

