E-Invoicing Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Invoicing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-invoicing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform. It primarily involves purchase orders, debit and credit notes, and remittance vouchers, which can be directed through several smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. E-invoicing can also be deployed using cloud and on-premises solutions for better accuracy, reduced delays in payments, faster invoice-processing time and transparency. It aids in tracking business transactions and minimizing overhead costs pertaining to system designing, customization, training, implementation, and maintenance.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-invoicing-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The thriving e-commerce sector, along with the widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across various industries, is primarily driving the market for e-invoicing. Furthermore, several key players are offering flexible e-invoicing solutions in accordance with the frequently changing operational patterns, thereby augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the emergence of the web- and software-based invoicing solutions that can be integrated with the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics tools is further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the advent of blockchain technology that provides document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements is expected to propel the market for e-invoicing in the coming years.

E-Invoicing Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Araize Inc.

Basware Oyj

Brightpearl

Cegedim (FCB SAS)

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

Paysimple Inc. (EverCommerce)

SAP Ariba (SAP SE)

The Sage Group Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of channel, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Channel:

B2B

B2C

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Energy and Utilities

FMCG

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-invoicing-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/payroll-outsourcing-market

BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bpo-business-analytics-market

Marketing Resource Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-resource-management-market

Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/project-portfolio-management-market

Education Apps Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-apps-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group