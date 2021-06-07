E-Compass Market 2020 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The research and analysis conducted in E-Compass Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and E-Compass industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, E-Compass Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global E-compass market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of E-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and others is a key factor for the growth of this market.

E-compass is the complete solution for identifying the earth’s magnetic field to get the correct directional way for the users. The device uses magnetometer and accelerometer for utilizing the compass which is widely used in smartphones and others. The main purpose of the E-compass is to provide navigation that’s the reason it used in GPS navigation equipment & antenna positioning equipment. The E-compass system plays a vital role in the location-based services and used in several other applications including transportation, military, construction among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of E-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and others drives the market growth

Prevailing usage of E-compass in Uavs and Auvs is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle will also drive the market growth

Growing demand for E-compass sensors based on magneto-resistive technology acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Threat of widely spread GPS technology is hampering the market growth

Technical lacking while providing accurate mapping of the geomagnetic maps may hinder the market growth

E- Compass problem at providing accuracy and calibration is another factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global E-Compass Market

By Technology

Fluxgate

Hall Effect

Magnetoresistive

Others

By Sensor Type

1-Axis and 2-Axis Sensors

3-Axis Sensors

6-Axis Sensors

9-Axis Sensors

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Other Applications

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, TDK Corporation, a electronics company and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, provider of advanced sensing devices introduced new product for compass application. The new device is introduced at Consumer Electronics Show 2018 conducted in Las Vegas. The both companies are offering the accurate solution for electronic devices such as tablets, game console controllers and smartphones which helped them to increase their market presence as well as revenue through increased customer base

In April 2016, MEMSIC, a sensing solution provider launched new sensor for the e-Compass applications. The new MMC3630KJ is magnetic sensor designed in ultra-small size to fit in different portable devices like electronic gadgets. Through this new product company strengthened their product portfolio and offering for the customers

Competitive Analysis

Global E-compass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of E-compass market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global E-compass market are TDK Corporation, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., MEMSIC, Inc, AICHI STEEL CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Magnachip Semiconductor, PNI Sensor, TrueNorth Technology Solutions, mCube, Garmin Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sparton, KuSaBa Engineers Private Limited., BARIGO Barometerfabrik GmbH, Koden Electronics Co., Ltd., Jewell Instruments, LLC, Airmar Technology Corp., Navico, among others.

Major Highlights of E-Compass market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on E-Compass market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the E-Compass market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in E-Compass market.

