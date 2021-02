E-Commerce Retail Logistics Market hits $11.5 Bn in India by 2028 with DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon

Logistics are being impacted by e-commerce, particularly by its business to consumer segment. In a conventional retailing supply chain, customers are responsible for purchasing their goods at the retailer’s location.

For an eCommerce company logistics in the forward direction involves receiving an online order, arranging for the item, packaging, preparing its invoice, arranging the payment, dispatching, and delivering the item to the customer’s doorstep.

India E-commerce Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of +18% to reach US$ 11.5 Billion from 2021-28.

Ecommerce, also known as electronic commerce or internet commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions. Global retail ecommerce sales are projected to reach $27 trillion by 2021.

E-Commerce Retail Logistics Market, a new research report that evaluates its current value, size, performance and statistics. The report is an in-depth study of the important dynamics of the market and gives a gist of the types, the process, and value chain that has been included in the report. This industry is one of the highly competitive markets in the world and is highly capital concentrated and requires strong government support and political stability.

Top Key Players:

DHL International GmbH

Aramex International

FedEx Corporation

F. Express

Gati Limited

Amazon

Kenco Group, Inc

Ceva

The competitive landscape of the E-Commerce Retail Logistics market is discussed in the report, which includes the market share. The report contours some of the leading players in the global market and also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold in the industry.

The report provides valuable evidences, which states about the current statistics in terms of competition for sustainable development of the industries. It focuses on strategies which reflects the productivity in different regions like North America, Japan, Europe, China, and India to scale up the market.

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the E-Commerce Retail Logistics market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

E-Commerce Retail Logistics Market strategies, challenges, prospects for advancements along with a detailed study of the prominent aspects affecting the market are included in this substantial report. It also sheds light upon the ongoing developments in the field as well as prevailing strategies to thrive in this constantly evolving market. To conclude with, this report covers all the necessary financial, economic and social factors relevant to the industry enhancing the reader with information required to make an informed decision.

