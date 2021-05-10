E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market 2021: Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2025 |Clondalkin Flexible Packaging, CCL Industries Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj The global e-commerce plastic packaging market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 10.26 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 21.78 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during 2020-2025 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

The Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global e-commerce plastic packaging market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 10.26 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 21.78 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during 2020-2025 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355885/e-commerce-plastic-packaging-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market: Clondalkin Flexible Packaging, CCL Industries Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Berry Global Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis LLC, Amcor PLC, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020, Pregis acquired So.Pr.Ad. SRL (Soprad), Italy, a provider of temporary protective films. Going forward, the company’s products will be marketed under the Pregis PolyMask brand. PolyMasks products include temporary surface protection films and specialty films.

– March 2020, Berry Global Group announced that, in order, to address the increasing demand from clients, it is investing approximately USD 30 million to increase the production capacity of ultra-high performance stretch films. The investment is allocated for new lines and upgrades to the existing assets in nine of the Companys North American locations that currently manufacture stretch film.

Market Overview:

The rapid growth of the market is primarily driven by fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, and personal care industries. Considerable investments in the consumer electronics, personal care, and fashion and clothing industries are creating a scope for the expansion of packaging opportunities. According to IBEF, in 2018, electronics were the most significant contributors to online retail sales in India, with a 48% share, followed closely by apparel at 29%.

– E-commerce players, including Amazon, are packaging items in bubble mailers or plastic bags that are lighter and allow for more details to be placed on planes and trucks, saving the company’s operative and packaging costs. Single-day sales in countries, like China, by e-commerce giant companies, such as Alibaba and JD.com, also spur the plastic packaging and waste related to it. Data suggests that the sales of Alibabas single-day sales hit more than USD 38 billion in revenue. According to Adept Packaging, additional e-commerce sales resulted in 7,5000,000 extra plastic bags.

– However, due to the rising awareness about plastic waste and pressure from government agencies, e-commerce players are turning into more sustainable options of packaging, keeping aside plastic packaging. For instance, in August 2019, the Indian e-commerce player, Flipkart, owned by Walmart, introduced eco-friendly paper shreds. These replaced poly pouches with recycled paper bags and replaced bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and two-ply roll.

– With the increasing demand for medicine, food, and other essential goods at an all-time high, a lack of available packaging to ship them in, can cause significant interruption. In some places, several suppliers of print and packaging raw materials have been declared as essential business operations, and as a result, other countries are campaigning for the same recognition to keep their goods in traction. According to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index’s latest data, US e-commerce jumped by 49% in April, FY 2020, compared to the baseline period in early March, before shelter-in-place restrictions came into effect. Online grocery helped drive the increase in revenues, with a 110% boost in daily sales between March and April. Meanwhile, electronic sales were up by 58% and the book sales doubled.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the E-commerce Plastic Packaging market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355885/e-commerce-plastic-packaging-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

This E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355885?mode=su?mode=69

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

-Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

-Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

-Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com