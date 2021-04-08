E-Commerce Market Share 2021 | Industry Analysis Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global e-commerce market share to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.

E-commerce, or electronic commerce, stands for the commercial transactions conducted electronically via the internet. It includes buying and selling of consumer products, marketplace services, and customer support. E-commerce also includes online auctions, payment gateways, online ticketing, and internet banking. It is typically classified in various business models, viz; Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Customer to Business (C2B), and Customer to Customer (C2C) model. E-commerce platforms offer multiple benefits, such as a global reach, fewer transaction costs, higher profit margins, direct communication between the parties involved, and fast delivery of goods and services.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, rising internet penetration, and the high adoption of smart devices to access e-commerce portals are augmenting the e-commerce market. E-commerce facilitates enterprises to conduct business without a physical presence, hence, mitigating infrastructure, communication, and overhead expenses. The growing traction for online retail channels and the rising influence of social networking platforms are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of private-label and consumer-based business models enables the businesses to collect and utilize consumer data for providing customized products. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 leading to the closure of offline retail channels has exponentially induced the demand for e-commerce platforms.

E-Commerce Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, transaction, service type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Home Appliances

Clothing and Footwear

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

E-Tailing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

