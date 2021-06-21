E-commerce Market Growth Statistics & Future Prospects | Flipkart, Thomas Cook, Jasper Infotech

Latest publication on E-commerce Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Infoedge (India) Limited, Jasper Infotech Private Limited, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited, Paytm E-commerce Private Limited, People Interactive (India) Private Limited, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Trendsutra Platform Services Private Limited. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249919-e-commerce-market-in-india-2021-2026

Summary

E-commerce is a crucial segment of the current retail market in India. It is estimated that between 2018 and 2023, the value of the Indian e-commerce market will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~41%, from INR 2,375.43 Bn in 2017. The growing number of Internet users and continuously increasing purchasing power are the primary driving forces for the growth of the e-commerce market in India. As of 2017, the Indian e-commerce market was dominated by the online travel segment (~49.59%), followed by that of retail, financial services, and online classifieds market, among others.

Market trends:

-A retailer always gets the attention of its target segment through its private label. Both offline retail stores and e-commerce players have started introducing their in-house brands to build strong customer bases.

-Though the electronics sector has the largest share of the e-retail market segment in India, Indian customers are also showing interest in buying other products from online platforms. As a result, it has become a trend among market players to engage in product augmentation, so that customers’ additional demands can be met.

Companies covered:

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Infoedge (India) Limited

Jasper Infotech Private Limited

MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited

People Interactive (India) Private Limited

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited

Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Trendsutra Platform Services Private Limited

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249919-e-commerce-market-in-india-2021-2026

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. E-commerce market overview

4.2. E-commerce market size and growth forecast

….Continued

Buy E-commerce Market in research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249919

Thanks for showing interest in E-commerce Market in Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China etc

Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249919-e-commerce-market-in-india-2021-2026

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter