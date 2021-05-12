E-Commerce Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers Data, Current Trends and Future Demand Analysis Report to 2026

This E-Commerce Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope::

This research report categorizes the e-commerce market by type, including apparel and accessories, electronic and media, food and personal care and furniture and appliances.

Report Includes:

– 94 data tables

– A detailed overview and an industry analysis of the global e-commerce market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Identification of major drivers and restraints, along with key trends and technology updates that affect the market

– Quantification and segmentation of the global e-commerce market by geography and product offerings, such as apparel and accessories, electronics and media, food and personal care, and furniture and appliances

– Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., JD.com, Inc. and Walmart, Inc.

Summary:

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The market for e-commerce reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included risein disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-commerce, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the e-commerce market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the e-commerce market. India and china are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively. The market is challenged by restraints such as online security risks and inefficient e-commerce business models.

Recent Industry Trend:

Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios, and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theE-Commerce Market study. At a substantial CAGR, the E-Commerce Market is likely to grow. E-Commerce Market report's main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the E-Commerce Market.

