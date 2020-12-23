E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Will Grow USD 20 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket exceeded USD 8.5 Billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% and is anticipated to reach close to USD 20 Billion by 2026.

E-commerce automotive aftermarket offers online marketing and sales of nearly all the auto spare parts along with some automobile-related services. The market players offer their products to both customers and service professionals. The growth of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is majorly propelled owing to the extensive adoption of e-commerce services by the customers. Moreover, the swiftly emerging electric vehicle industry is projected to generate new avenues for market players in the upcoming years.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket are Advance Auto Parts, Denso Corporation, JC Whitney, Tire Rack.com, Flipkart, Amazon, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., Napa Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, e-bay Inc., Bosch, Arch Auto Parts, Pep Boys, Auto Anything, Rock Auto.com, Alibaba Group, CARiD, Auto Zone, and Sears, among others.

The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket by practically splitting the market on the basis of different e-commerce retails, parts, offerings, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

