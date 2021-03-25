E-Cigarette Market Report 2021-2026: Philip Morris, Altria Group, British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 17 Billion in 2020. E-cigarettes, also known as e-vaping devices, are battery-operated devices that emit vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user to inhale. Their objective is to offer a sensation similar to that of inhaling tobacco smoke. E-cigarettes are mainly manufactured using four components, including a heating element, power source, cartridge and a mouthpiece, which is used for inhaling the solution. These cigarettes are gaining traction across the globe, especially among young adults, as they are considered safer than conventional cigarettes.

Market Trends:

The rising awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of conventional cigarettes, in confluence with the growing willingness to quit smoking, is bolstering the e-cigarettes market growth. Apart from this, some of the leading players operating in the industry are launching new generation products, which provide different strengths of nicotine and enable users to refill the cartridge. These players are also forming alliances and partnering with small and domestic vendors to maintain their competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, the easy availability of flavored e-cigarette variants, such as mint, menthol, bubble gum and fusions of other fruits and flavorings, are expected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Modular E-Cigarette

• Rechargeable E-Cigarette

• Next-Generation E-Cigarette

• Disposable E-Cigarette

Breakup by Flavor:

• Tobacco

• Botanical

• Fruit

• Sweet

• Beverage

• Others

Breakup by Battery Mode:

• Automatic E-Cigarette

• Manual E-Cigarette

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialist E-Cig Shops

• Online

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Tobacconist

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global e-cigarette market. Some of the major players in the market are Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, International Vapor Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Vmr Flavours Llc., MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, J WELL France, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

