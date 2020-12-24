E-Cigarette Market Projected to Reach USD 45 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global e-cigarette market in 2019 was approximately USD 14 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 17% and is anticipated to reach over USD 45 billion by 2026.

Electronic cigarettes go by many names in the market such as vapes, mods, vape pens, e-cigs, tanks, etc. E-cigarette devices function based on the presence of a liquid in the device. The device consists of a heating element that evaporates the liquid for creating vapors. The liquid in the device, known as e-liquid, includes glycol, nicotine, flavors, etc. for creating aerosol after heating. The aerosol produced from an electronic cigarette is different from vapors and contain the aerosol from an e-cigarette consists of particulate matter. Old generation electronic cigarettes used freebase nicotine, however newly introduced electronic cigarettes in the market pre-filled systems and refillable systems. Commonly referred types of electronic cigarettes are first-generation, second generation, and third generation. First-generation e-cigarettes resemble cigarettes and are disposable.

Get a Copy of Free Sample Report Here: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-cigarette-market-by-product-type-disposable-rechargeable-1158

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 195+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the e-cigarette market, but not restricted to include Philip Morris International Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c., Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., Imperial Brands PLC, JUUL Labs Inc., NJOY LLC, Turning Point Brands Inc., Vapor Hub International Inc., FIN Branding Group LLC, Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd., Innokin Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd., and Others.

Global E-Cigarette Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular

Global E-Cigarette Market: By Flavor Segmentation Analysis

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Global E-Cigarette Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-cigarette-market-by-product-type-disposable-rechargeable-1158

E-cigarette, commonly referred as electronic cigarette, is a device that stimulates smoking. Electronic cigarette consists of non combustible tobacco. NHS England estimates that electronic cigarette is nearly 95% less harmful than smoking tobacco. Electronic cigarette has a heating element inside it which evaporates liquid present in the e-cigarette. The user inhales vapor created from liquid by electronic cigarette. Vapors of an electronic cigarette are made up of particulate matter.

The e-cigarette market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the e-cigarette industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, category and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse More Related Reports:

5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small

5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

M-Commerce Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/m-commerce-market

E-learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them inappropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com