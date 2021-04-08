E-Cigarette Market – Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players and Growth Analysis

The global e-cigarette market had a valuation of $15.7 billion in 2019 and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market will generate a revenue of $39.0 billion by 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The major factors driving the advancement of the market are the rising popularity of e-cigarettes and the growing public preference for these cigarettes over the traditional ones.

Additionally, the availability of e-cigarettes via several distribution channels is also propelling the expansion of the e-cigarette industry across the globe. Many e-cigarette producing companies are increasingly focusing on advertising and selling their cigarettes via designated in-store hubs at prominent grocery stores and retail outlets and kiosks. Moreover, several e-cigarette producers are setting up their own stores and outlets for providing their customers with a vaping experience that is similar to the ones they experience at clubs.

Apart from the aforementioned factor, the increasing social acceptance of e-cigarettes is also fueling the surge in the e-cigarette market all over the world. With the rise in public consciousness toward environmental and human health, the governments of several countries are rapidly taking initiatives including banning smoking at various places for creating a greener and safer environment. This is, in turn, propelling the demand for e-cigarettes, as these cigarettes are increasingly being preferred because of their zero smoke generation characteristics.

