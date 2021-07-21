E-cars: Federal government extends funding for home charging stations | free press

Berlin.

The federal government has again extended and increased attractive financing for private e-car charging stations. A total of 800 million euros is now available for homeowners and apartment owners, but also for tenants who want to install their own wallbox in their garage or another suitable place in the house. The previous pot of 500 million euros was exhausted by the unexpectedly large attack.

From Thursday, interested parties can again secure a financing of 900 euros per charging point via an online application at the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, said Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) in Berlin. According to the ministry, there are already 620,000 applications for charging stations at home, which can provide e-cars with more convenient and cheaper power than scarce and often expensive public facilities.

The grant is subject to a number of conditions. The project may not have started yet. Scheuer expressly thanked Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) for his willingness to provide an additional 300 million euros in funding to promote e-mobility. Charging must be possible anywhere and anytime, and the extensive and user-friendly infrastructure is a precondition for more people to switch to climate-friendly e-cars.

According to the government, an average of 2500 applications are received every day, which individuals, owners’ associations, housing associations, housing associations and project developers can submit. The grant is available for new charging stations in non-public areas of private or rented residential buildings. The electrical connection and the associated work, for example laying sufficiently dimensioned cables to the garage, are also financed.

The charging station must also have a normal charging capacity of 11 kW and the electricity must be 100 percent from renewable energy sources. In addition, the wallbox must be intelligent and controllable so that the grid operator can regulate and distribute consumption in times of peak use. Those who meet the conditions and can demonstrate will receive the investment subsidy after completion of the project.

Also important: if the total cost of the project falls below the grant amount, no grant will be awarded, the ministry emphasizes. The subsidy can be applied for quickly and easily at KfW via the subsidy portal. Information from Thursday on the Kfw website.

The demand for e-cars continues to grow rapidly. This year, the industry expects up to 600,000 new registrations, which would be a threefold increase. There is even a subsidy of up to 9,000 euros for the purchase of the vehicles. The biggest bottleneck is the lack of charging stations in many places. So far, there are only about 200,000 public charging stations in the EU’s internal market, and the German government aims to reach only 50,000 public charging stations by the end of 2021 with its current master plan.

Research has shown for some time that electric cars with their limited range are mainly charged at home and at work because this is the most convenient and sufficient for the often short distances. The federal government has long neglected this fact and focused solely on expanding public networks and fast charging stations. Only late, but surprisingly quickly, last fall Scheuer launched the first financing program for both home and apartment owners and tenants.

You do not need to own an e-car to qualify for financing. Some homeowners therefore pre-install the wallbox. Because if you don’t need a complex installation because there are already suitable power cables in the garage, you hardly have to invest your own money. This is different in residential complexes, where new lines are often drawn between parking spaces in underground garages and other hurdles have to be overcome. A few thousand euros can easily be built up here per charge point. In addition, the installation must be coordinated with the co-owners, who, however, in general can no longer refuse construction since the new law on apartment ownership.