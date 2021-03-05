E-Book Market Technological Advancement, Demand and Growth Analysis to 2026

The Global E-Book Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global e-book market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 18.13 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Top Companies in the Global E-Book Market are Amazon.com, Inc., Rakuten Kobo Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble LLC, Smashwords, Inc, Blurb Inc., BookBaby (DIY Media Group, Inc.), Lulu Press, Inc., Macmillan Publishers Ltd., Scribd Inc, and others.

Latest Developments

– June 2020 – Amazon is currently offering two free months of Kindle Unlimited when someone signs up for the service. Kindle Unlimited is Amazons subscription service with a collection of more than one million books, as well as select magazines such as Time and National Geographic, and Audible narration on select titles.

– May 2020 – Katha, an Indian organisation that has been producing childrens books since 1988, has partnered with Kindle and has made their 15 books available on the digital platform.Using engaging visuals and imaginative narrations, Kathas childrens books offer ways of exploring similarities and differences existing in the world.

– December 2019 – Smashwords launched Smashwords Presales, a new book launch tool which leverages patent-pending technology to enable the creation, management and merchandising of ebook presales. An ebook presale allows readers to purchase and read a new book before the public release date..

North America Dominates the Market



– E-books in North America came early as a natural and permanent choice over printed books for consumers when they want speedy access and portability. Publishers have also rapidly responded to consumers’ fast-growing acceptance of new reading devices by constantly redefining and expanding new concepts of books.

– Furthermore, there is a spike in the ownership of both tablet computers and e-book reading devices such as the original Kindles during the gift-giving season. Moreover, increasing demand for digitalized comic books is projected to drive the market in the region and therefore comic book publishers such as DC Entertainment and MARVEL are expanding their portfolio to follow this trend.

– Additionally, in late 2019, the American Library Association (ALA) and Public Library Association (PLA) announced a public campaign in response to recent efforts to limit library access to e-books. During the 2019 Digital Book World conference, ALA debuted an online petition at eBooksForAll.org for members of the public to urge Macmillan Publishers to reverse the proposed embargo on e-books sold to libraries.

