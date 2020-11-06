E-Bike Market Top Key Players are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, and Many More

E-Bike Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The E-Bike Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: E-bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

Major Competitors: Some of the major players operating in the e-bike market are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD., AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Karbon Kinetics Ltd, Solex Cycle North America Inc., ITALJET SPA, GenZe by Mahindra (a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.), A2B, Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, M1-Sporttechnik, F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD., Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, myStromer AG, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. among others.

E-Bike Market Segmentation: Global E-Bike Market, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Hub Motor Location (Mid Drive Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor), Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Battery Power (Under 750W, Over 750W), Class (Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec), Class II (Throttle), Class III (Speed Pedelec)), Usage (City/Urban, Cruise, Mountain/Trekking Bikes, Racing, Cargo, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

1) In June 2020, Giant Bicycles launched anthem advanced pro 29 world champion edition frameset which is made of advanced composite material offering lightweight structure and XC race geometry with 29er speed and stability. The new product will increase market share of the company. 2) In July 2018, Accell Group acquired Velosophy. Velosophy is Dutch company focusing on e-cargo bike solutions. This acquisition allowed Accell group to increase production of cargo bikes. The acquisition increased the product portfolio and customer base of the company.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

