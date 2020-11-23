E-Bike Market In-Depth Analysis: How Market Will Grow In The Upcoming Period 2020 – 2027 | Emerging Players like Pedego Electric Bikes, MERIDA BIKES., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components.,

E-bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

Growing environmental pollution and harmful emissions from vehicles is generating a need for alternative e mobility solutions which do not cause any pollution. Thus, introduction of e-bikes have enabled commuters to opt for eco-friendly yet affordable mobility solution which is resulting in growth for e-bike market.

High traffic congestions in urban cities are increasing the demand for e-bikes globally. There is increase in the demand of greener and cleaner mode of transportation which is boosting the global e-bike market. High cost of purchase and maintenance of e-bikes as compared to conventional bicycles act as major restraining factor for the global e-bike market.

Rise in Demand of Greener and Cleaner Mode of Transportation

E-bike market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in e-bike and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the e-bike market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global E-Bike Market Dynamics:

Global E-Bike Market Scope and Market Size

Global e-bike market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of battery type, hub motor location, mode, battery power, class and usage. The growth among segments helps to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of battery type, the e-bike market is segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, nickel metal hydride, lead acid, sealed lead acid, and others. In 2020, lithium-ion segment dominates the battery type segment due to its less maintenance and longer durability, however, lithium-ion polymer segment is growing at higher rate as it is an advanced version of lithium-ion batteries with better durability.

On the basis of hub motor location, the e-bike market is segmented into mid drive hub motor, rear hub motor, and front hub motor. In 2020, hub motor location segment is dominated by mid drive hub motor segment as it is the most suited design for pedelec e-bike and pedal assisted e-bikes which are widely consumed worldwide. Also, due to its better weight distribution, mid drive hub motor based e-bikes are preferred.

On the basis of mode, the e-bike market is segmented into pedal assist, and throttle. In 2020, pedal assist segment is majorly used by consumers as it gives features of cycling as well electric assistance for longer cruise, hence pedal assist dominates the mode segment.

On the basis of battery power, the e-bike market is segmented into under 750 W, and over 750 W. In 2020, under 750 W segment holds the largest market share in battery power segment and is expected to grow at higher rate as under 750 W batteries are light weighted in comparison to over 750 W batteries. Also, regulations from various governments help under 750 W batteries to dominate the segment.

On the basis of class, the e-bike market is segmented into class I (pedal assist/pedelec), class II (throttle), and class III (speed pedelec). In 2020, in coherency with pedal assist mode, class I (pedal assist/pedelec) segment dominates the class segment given these type of e-bikes are widely favored by health conscious people over full throttle e-bikes.

On the basis of usage, the e-bike market is segmented into city/urban, cruise, mountain/trekking bikes, racing, cargo, and others. In 2020, city/urban segment holds major chunk of usage segment as most of the e-bikes purchased are used in urban areas for cost effective and eco-friendly commuting for short distances, for instance, commuting to workplace or office.

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

