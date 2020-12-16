E-bike Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Bicycles, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

E-bike Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the E-bike Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

E-bike, also referred to as, electric bikes, is a bike that has an integrated electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bike, which supplies differential force that used for forward movement of the bicycle to gain momentum. The integrated electric motors in electric bicycles (or e-bikes) can be used for propulsion. E-bikes use rechargeable batteries, which can travel up to 25 to 32 km/h, depending on a country’s government regulation. E-bike makes use of chargeable batteries, which have different capacities that depend upon their size. The electric bikes majorly uses Li-ion chargeable batteries, which have a range of maximum 99.4 miles (160 km) in a single charge. These E-bikes are available with battery type of either 8, 12, or 18-amp hour batteries. Electric bikes are classified on the basis of the power of electric motor such as, peddle assist, speed pedelec throttle on demand and electric moped are the different categories of electric bikes.

Increasing Government Initiatives towards Adoption of E-bikes and Rapid Urbanization are the Factors Driving Growth for the Global E-bike Market

The global E-bike market has been witnessing high opportunities, owing to the government initiatives and strict norms in favor of electric bikes. For instance, in May 2017, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), announced launch of India’s first state-run mass electric two-wheeler mobility system. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards use of e-bikes as an efficient and eco-friendly solution to commute and rising costs of fuel is driving growth of the global E-bike market during forecast period. Moreover, growing interest in cycling as a fitness has driven a major shift in fitness-conscious customers, as riding an E-bike helps to travel longer distances with a same amount of peddling. Furthermore, cycling is a healthy as well as low-impact activity having many mental and physical health benefits such as alleviating stress, enhancing muscle strength, and building endurance.

Global E-bike Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest electric bike market, as this region comprises some of the fastest emerging economies of the world such as India and China. The governments of these emerging economies have recognized growth potential of E-bikes and hence, governments have taken several initiatives to attract major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to manufacture E-bikes in their domestic markets. For instance, in December 2018, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME). Under this scheme, there is a subsidy of up to INR 22,000 (US$ 319) for electric scooters or E-bikes. Thus, such government promotions and schemes have led to an increase in sales of E-bikes during the forecast period.

E-bike Market Keyplayers: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Bicycles, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Accell Group, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO., LTD., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., GenZe by Mahindra, BionX International Corporation, ProdecoTech, goldenwheelgroup.com, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (SUNRA)

E-bike Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Pedelecs

Throttle Mode

Scooter & Motorcycle

By Drive Mechanism

Hub Motor

Mid Motor

By Battery Type

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

