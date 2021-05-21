€ 700 discount on your Samsung 75 ” Smart TV

When you change your TV and want to take full advantage of the EURO

To see 2021 football matches on the big screen, here’s an exceptional offer that

you will like it as it is a Samsung 4K LED TV and super fiber internet subscription.

Samsung Smart TV 190 cm: an extraordinary LED TV

The Samsung UE75AU7105 is a 74-inch LED smart TV, approx. 190 cm. Suffice it to say that you have a huge screen to watch your movies and series quietly installed on your sofa. What’s more, it’s HDR10 + and HLG compatible, which means you get a detailed image with great contrast.

Who Says Smart TV Says Connected TV, which means you can access the internet from there. You can therefore use the various SVOD services and multimedia content such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, MyCanal, YouTube, Molotov … You can also use your voice assistant to interact with the latter as it is compatible with Google Sit through its speakers or Amazon Alexa through Echo and of course Bixby.

Usually this TV is marketed at a price of 1199 euros, but Bouygues Telecom is offering you a 700 euros discount by subscribing to a Bbox Fiber offer for 39.99 euros per month. The following is included:

Fiber optic internet with up to 1 Gbit / s in download and up to 500 Mbit / s in UploadBox internet with Wi-Fi 5 and on request Wi-Fi repeater 5 Unlimited calls to landlines and mobile phones in France and in more than 110 Countries have access to more than 150 channels with the ability to record up to 100 hours of content

To take advantage of this exceptional offer, just go HERE.

If the 190 cm smart TV doesn’t suit you, you won’t be disappointed since the entire range

is currently in the PhD. You get a discount of € 450 on

Models with 108 cm, 138 cm or 163 cm.

Why fall for this exceptional offer from Bouygues Telecom?

A gigantic LED TV at an affordable price A full fiber optic offering The ability to choose the size of your TV

Use it quickly before May 31st! It’s time to have fun to enjoy the EURO

2021 under the best conditions.