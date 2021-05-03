€ 30 refunded for the purchase of a Xaomi Redmi 9T

Over the years, Xiaomi has quickly established itself as a trusted brand. High quality smartphones at low prices that create a certain buzz every time new products are released, especially since these products compete with the big names in the industry. The excellent and current Redmi 9T is also subject to an interesting refund offer, enough to satisfy technophiles looking for a new smartphone.

a € 30 refund offer for the purchase of a Redmi 9T

From April 23rd to June 27th, € 30 will be refunded for every purchase of a Xiaomi Redmi 9T. A refund offer only available for a purchase from one of the partners in this offer, namely 40 e-commerce giants in France. Back to the Redmi 9T, this affordable smartphone is great value for money. With a price of less than € 200 you can use an optimal network and access a bandwidth that is far from that of its predecessor.

The Redmi 9T is a borderless 6.53-inch Full HD + IPS LCD screen, Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 662 octa-core processor with up to 2 GHz and 4 GB of RAM. The great strengths of this smartphone, however, lie in both the camera and the battery. To immortalize your moments in life, you can rely on a triple 48 + 2 + 2 megapixel sensor, which is enhanced by a macro mode and a portrait mode with depth sensor. There is also an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor to enlarge your photos.

In addition to an attractive camera, the Redmi 9T has a long-life 6000 mAh battery. Thanks to this monster autonomy, you can easily endure two days without charging, even with intensive use. And if you ever need to charge it in a rush, the Redmi 9T is compatible with 18W fast charging. This way, you will waste less time waiting for your smartphone to be restored. When other smartphones see their batteries melt like snow in the sun as soon as a game or video starts, the Redmi 9T’s 6000 mAh battery allows you to consume your favorite content without worrying about the passage of time .

The Redmi 9T is available in two versions and in several colors. In the cheapest version, the latter has 64 GB of storage space, compared to 128 GB in the higher version. As a reminder, the Redmi 9T is entitled to a € 30 refund offer for every purchase from one of the 40 partners. To make it easier for you, the top 5 will be available right below. You can find the full refund offer here.

Why crack

Unbeatable value for money An excellent camera A long-life 6000 mAh battery