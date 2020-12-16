Dysphagia Management Market 2020 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Dysphagia Management Market is valued at USD 3316.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5052.6 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Dysphagia Management–

The dysphagia management is presumed to have high application in health and medical sector. Dysphagia refers to the swallowing difficulties in a patient and also other problems, related to the transfer of food or liquid to the mouth. The problem of dysphagia has become common in geriatric population. Strokes incidences are increasing day by day accompanied with the emergence of dysphagia. The demand for dysphagia management in healthcare services and medical facilities is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of specialty clinics and retail pharmacies in the market. There are different variations in the dysphagia management like nutritional solutions, feeding tubes and drugs. Nutritional solutions are further classified into purees, beverages, and thickeners. Whereas, feeding tube are further categorized into percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) Tubes and Naso-Gastric Tubes.

Get Sample Copy for Dysphagia Management Market Report for 2020 @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/511

Global dysphagia management market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and regional & country level. Based on product type, global dysphagia management market is classified into high (oropharangeal) dysphagia and low (esophageal) dysphagia. Based on application, global dysphagia management market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and specialty clinics.

The regions covered in this dysphagia management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of dysphagia management is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global Dysphagia Management market report covers prominent players like Eisai Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), AstraZeneca Plc., Cipla Limited, Nestlé (Nestlé Health Science), Kent Corporation, Danone, Phagenesis Ltd., Cook Group (Cook Medical Inc.) and among others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing prevalence of various cancers, especially oral cancer and neurological causes of dysphagia such as Parkinson’s & Stroke are some of the major factors driving the growth of dysphagia management market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 15 million people suffer from stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 million die and additional 5 million are permanently disabled. High blood pressure pays to more than 12.7 million strokes worldwide. Also, The Oral Cancer Foundation estimated that close to 53,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer in 2018. It will cause over 9,750 deaths, killing roughly 1 person per hour, 24 hours per day. However, side effects associated from dysphagia drugs are expected to hamper the growth of global dysphagia management market. Moreover, growing prevalence and rising demand for nasogastric tube and PEG tubes in primary dysphagia management have created an opportunity for local players to come with dysphagia management products at competitive rates.

Regional Analysis–

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the dysphagia management market during the forecast period which can be attributed to a high number of pediatric populations within the developing countries in this region, so, increasing number of hospital and retail pharmacies also contribute to the availability of dysphagia management avenues in this region. According to Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), over 60% of the world’s youth live in Asia-Pacific. This translates into more than 750 million young women and men aged between 15 to 24 years.

North America will grow significantly at a considerable CAGR over forecast period. Excessive addiction to smoking and binge-drinking is a major factor triggering occurrence of dysphagia-related disorders in North America. According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, an estimated 14.0% (34.3 million) of U.S. adults were current cigarette smokers. Of these, 75.0% smoked every day.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Dysphagia Management Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Dysphagia Management Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Dysphagia Management Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Dysphagia Management Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

High (Oropharangeal) Dysphagia

Low (Esophageal) Dysphagia

By Application:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Dysphagia Management Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Dysphagia Management Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dysphagia Management Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Dysphagia Management Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Dysphagia Management Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Dysphagia Management Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/dysphagia-management-market-global

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com