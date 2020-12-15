Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Share Booming Demand Leading To Exponential 8.3% CAGR Growth By 2026 | Industry Growth Insights

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market is valued at USD 965 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1,686 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.3 % over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D Activities in the Medical Field with Growing Patient Pool with Dysphagia are the Major Driving Factors for the Growth of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market

Market Analysis of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents –

A medical condition in which an individual has difficulty in swallowing any form of solid or liquid foods is known as dysphagia. A person can suffer from dysphagia at any age and it can happen to any age group of people. The condition is majorly observed in the aging population. Globally, with the rising aging population, the risk of dysphagia condition also increases, which act as a factor that boosting the dysphagia diet thickening agents market. Based on the recent statistics by Eurostat, in 2015, over 65 years of people accounts nearly 1/5th of the European population. A dysphagia diet thickening agents basically is a thick nutrient in the form of puree or powder or liquid or gelatin for an individual who has difficulty in swallowing.

Get Sample Copy of The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Report 2020@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/309

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Key Players –

The major players operating in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market are Abbott Laboratories, Nutri Co., Ltd., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Danone S.A., Nestlé, Healthy Food Co., Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Saraya Co., Ltd., and others.

Dieticians, therapists, and pathologists have suggested thickened liquids to reduce the dysphagia disorders among the affected population. Dysphagia diet thickening agents reduce the aspiration risk in individuals with dysphagia. In most of the developing countries, dysphagia remains untreated due to its asymptomatic nature and negligence of its symptoms at first. This rising patient pool with dysphagia disorder is expected to create a huge market opportunity for the manufacturer to target the audience and expand the distribution of its products. However, the lack of standardized diagnostic tests and unawareness regarding severeness of the disease among the affected population is expected to hamper the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market. The diagnosis rate and treatment-seeking rate for dysphagia are very low as patients are unable to detect the symptoms at an early stage. Thus, very few patients are able to seek for suitable medical attention; hence, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market in the future.

Dysphagia diet thickening agents market report is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon product type, dysphagia diet thickening agents market is classified into powder thickener, gel type thickener, and thickened beverages. On the basis of distribution channel, market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, supermarkets, online pharmacies, and others.

The regions covered in this dysphagia diet thickening agents market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Rising Adoption Rate for Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Products Boosting the Growth of the Market-

The dysphagia diet thickening agents’ market growth is driven by the increasing spending by the consumer, especially by the geriatric population coupled with changing lifestyles. With the rising spending and initiative by the government to support the physicians who are encouraged to prescribe thickening diet agents is expected to boost the market growth. This factor has increased the awareness among the affected population and has raised the adoption rate for the dysphagia diet thickening agents. Moreover, initiation to allow the entry of foreign doctors and larger players into the market, especially in developing regions due to availability of low cost and labor are the few key trends driving the growth of dysphagia diet thickening agents market. With the advancement of technology in the medical field is expected to boost the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market in the forecast years. Moreover, increasing prevalence rate of swallowing disorder, awareness programs regarding dysphagia, rising spending on research and development activities boosting and adoption rate and indirectly propelling the growth of dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

North America is expected to dominate the Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market-

Geographically, Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America market, followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market owing to the high rate of research and development activities coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure and high incidence rate of dysphagia in the region. Based on the survey by the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders, more than 20% population in America is suffering from dysphagia, which creates a huge market growth potential for dysphagia diet thickening agents. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show a high growth rate due to the rapidly growing aging population. The market in Latin America is expected to show moderate growth due to lack of advanced facilities and awareness.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product Type:

Powder Thickener

Gel Type Thickener

Thickened Beverages

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Online Pharmacies

Others

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5. Chapter – Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Get Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/dysphagia-diet-thickening-agents

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Blog: https://industrywatchnews.com/