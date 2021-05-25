Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market: Overview

Dyslipidemia, a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), poses high health burden to the developed world, thus, propelling the need for effective therapies that are well tolerated. The condition is characterized by low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) and triglyceride concentrations. Statins have long been preferred in dyslipidemia therapeutics market for dramatically reducing LDL-C levels, and hence the CVD risks. However, when these are used as sole therapies, they lack effectiveness. According to a research in 2012, these have been found to be ineffective in 5% to 10% of people. More of such research have found poor tolerability of statins, which has been widening the unmet need in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market.

As a result, the dyslipidemia therapeutics market is seeing strides on the back of efforts by various research and development activities related to blockbuster therapies. Some of the key non-statins witnessing the potential in the market are PCSK9 inhibitors, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, bile acid resins, fibrate, and combinations drugs. Major distribution channels witnessing investments in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market are hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, and mail order pharmacies.

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market: Key Trends

The drive for novel LDL-C-lowering agents is a key trend boosting the revenue potential in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Among the various key therapies, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors have attracted attention as a part of next-gen blockbuster therapies. Research on novel cholesterol-lowering therapies has spurred revenue streams in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. The demand for such therapies is prominent in patients with familial hypercholesterolemia.

Marked risk of coronary heart disease in populations of developed countries is also bolstering the demand for expanding the drug pipeline. Monoclonal antibodies have also shown some potential in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market, due to their high tolerability. CSK9 monoclonal antibodies and ezetimibe are examples.

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Over the past few years, randomized trials on lowering LDL cholesterol concentrations have shaped the competitive dynamics in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Cholesterol Treatment Trialists’ (CTT) Collaborators have led to higher efficacy and safety of cholesterol-lowering treatment reduces the incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD). For instance, such interventions could lead to 22% relative reduction in many vascular events per mmol/L reduction in LDL-C, underscoring a strong link between the two.

In another vein, there is a need for more intensive treatment in dyslipidemia therapeutics market which should include not just LDL-C lowering approach. According to a recent trail finding of REDUCE-IT (Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl – Intervention Trial) subgroup analysis in the European Heart Journal, ethyl eicosapentaenoic acid could improve atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) outcomes.

Additionally, in statin-based therapies, researchers need to put strong focus on elevated baseline triglycerides. Over and above this therapy, icosapent ethyl has benefitted patients with ASCVD. Thus, regulatory guidelines in the U.S. and Europe support icosapent ethyl as a Class IIa and Class IB therapy in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Mylan, Novelion Therapeutics, Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer, Merck & Co., and Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market: Regional Assessment

North America and Europe are key geographic markets. Prevalence of coronary heart disease in these regions has led to the demand for novel cholesterol-lowering therapies for reducing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) outcomes. Strides being made in acute coronary syndrome in the U.S. are bolstering the revenue potential of these in the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Extensive research in therapies with increased efficacy and tolerability has kept the North America market increasingly lucrative over the past ten years.

