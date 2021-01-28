Dynamics, Segment, Pandemic Impact, Application and Supply Demand Analysis Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market

Key Highlights:

In December 2019 Dedrone foremost global counter-sUAS company partners with government security solution provider Securityhunter Inc., to provide government agencies with tools to protect against drone threats

In November 2019 counter-drone technology company announce the updated software platform, providing the most reliable and actionable airspace activity data for organizations to instantaneously assess and defend against sUAS threats

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on technology, application and region.

By Technology the Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market classified into laser, kinetic, and electronics.

Based on by Application the Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market classified into detection, detection & disruption.

Based on By Vertical the Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market classified into military & defence, homeland security, and commercial

By region, The North American region is accepted to dominate the target market. Due to the rising use of drone in the region is a major factor drives the growth for the target market.

The report “Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market By Technology (Laser, Kinetic, and Electronics), By Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market is projected to grow from US$ $6.1 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Growing terrorism and illegal activities across the world and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones creating demand to install counter UAS systems due to overcoming the fear of threat by drones is the major factor driving the growth for the target market. However, lawful issues surrounding the technology and challenge of selectivity and sensitivity of drones and high cost of research and development are some restraining factor for the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) Market”, By Technology (Laser, Kinetic, and Electronics), By Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), By Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The key players operating the global Counter-UAS (Anti-Drone) market involves Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Raytheon Co., Dedrone, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., Liteye Systems, Inc., and Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC. The key players in the market are focusing on research and development and product launch.

