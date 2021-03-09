Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2025

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market was valued at USD 80.68 billion in 2019. It is expected to reach a value of USD 110.62 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.44% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Transcend Information and others.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive_ Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive segment leads to a significant boost to DRAM productions. The Driver Awareness Systems (ADAS) and self-driving vehicle systems have been increasingly demanding processors that require the memory capacity and bandwidth only possible with DRAM. Thus, the market landscape has been required to adhere to safety-critical automotive systems, as well as common concerns regarding error rates and meeting stringent automotive standards such as ISO 26262.

– Similarly, in October 2019, Intelligent Memory expanded its DRAM line with a new series of LPDDR4(X) devices with integrated ECC (error correction code) capabilities. The LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X memory, thus, run at very high speeds with very low operating voltages and power consumption. With design operability featuring higher temperature ranges up to 125⁰C and being AEC-Q100-qualified, it is made suitable for automotive applications.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

