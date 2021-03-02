Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026 | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Intel Corporation

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market was valued at USD 106.4 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 92.37 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of -2.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Transcend Information, and others.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– The automotive segment leads to a significant boost to DRAM productions. The Driver Awareness Systems (ADAS) and self-driving vehicle systems have been increasingly demanding processors that require the memory capacity and bandwidth only possible with DRAM. Thus, the market landscape has been required to adhere to safety-critical automotive systems, as well as common concerns regarding error rates and meeting stringent automotive standards such as ISO 26262.

– Similarly, in October 2019, Intelligent Memory expanded its DRAM line with a new series of LPDDR4(X) devices with integrated ECC (error correction code) capabilities. The LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X memory, thus, run at very high speeds with very low operating voltages and power consumption. With design operability featuring higher temperature ranges up to 125C and being AEC-Q100-qualified, it is made suitable for automotive applications.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– The booming Asia-Pacific semiconductor market contributes to a major portion of the market studied. The semiconductor or memory IC industry is responsible for the significant growth of the Asia-Pacific economy. Also, governmental support, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, the regional vendorss have been increasing their production capacities to meet the increasing global demand for DRAM.

– For instance, in June 2020, ChangXin amongst a handful of other Chinese chipmakers explored DRAM production with CNY 15 billion as an investment in the campaign. ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc.s domestic DRAM production reached the market in May 2020. Also, a flash storage producer, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., announced that ChangXins chips passed related tests and would equip three of its storage products.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

– February 2020 – Samsung announced the commencement of Mass Production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for Next-Generation Premium Smartphones. The data transfer rate for the 16GB LPDDR5 comes in at 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), nearly 1.3 times faster than the previous counterpart. Compared to an 8GB LPDDR4X package, the new mobile DRAM delivers more than 20-percent energy savings while providing up to twice the capacity.

– February 2020 – Micron, announced the delivery of its low-power DDR5 DRAM in mass production for featuring in Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone. With Xiaomi being a memory technology partner, this LPDDR5 DRAM aims at providing power efficiency and faster data access speeds to meet artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G functionality in smartphones.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

