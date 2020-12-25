Dynamic Positioning System Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth till 2027 – Navis Engineering, NORR Systems Pte Ltd, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., RH Marine

The dynamic positioning system is a computer-controlled system that automatically controls a vessel’s position. This system has been designed to meet classification rules based on international maritime organizations’ guidelines. Dynamic Positioning systems have become critically important due to the increase in the offshore oil industry activity and the renewable energy industry. Thus, the growth in the number of offshore patrol vessels has boosted the demand for the dynamic positioning system market.

Dynamic Positioning System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Subsystem (Power Systems, Thruster Systems, DP Control Systems, Sensors); Application (Passenger Ship, Merchant Vessel, Offshore Vessel, Naval Vessel) and Geography

The “Global Dynamic Positioning System Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The dynamic positioning system market report aims to provide an overview of the dynamic positioning system market with detailed market segmentation by subsystem, application, and geography. The global dynamic positioning system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dynamic positioning system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growth in the number of offshore patrol vessels is driving the growth of the dynamic positioning system market. However, the regular maintenance of mechanical components may restrain the growth of the dynamic positioning system market. Furthermore, the wide range of applications of dynamic positioning system is anticipated to create market opportunities for the dynamic positioning system market during the forecast period.

The global dynamic positioning system market is segmented on the basis of subsystem and application. Based on subsystem, the dynamic positioning system market is segmented into: power systems, thruster systems, DP control systems, and sensors. On the basis of application, the dynamic positioning system market is segmented into: passenger ship, merchant vessel, offshore vessel, and naval vessel.

Top Listed Companies in Dynamic Positioning System Market are-

AB Volvo

General Electric Company

Japan Radio Co.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Marine Technologies, LLC

Navis Engineering

NORR Systems Pte Ltd

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

RH Marine

Wärtsilä Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dynamic positioning system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dynamic positioning system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The dynamic positioning system market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

